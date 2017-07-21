Testy topics discussed at Bucshon town hall meeting

"Anytime you have one week, recess you need to be in Evansville holding one of these meetings," said one man to Congressman Larry Bucshon.

Bucshon's first in-person town hall in Evansville since the election got a flurry of questions, leading to debates between the audience, and bucshon and the crowd.

"You are telling us we cant believe in the federal government you are a part of the federal government," said one concerned man.

"I''m disappointed. I think we've been friends since 1998 and now we;re not," Bucshon said in response.

That man was with Beverly Burden, who says she can't retire, due to rising health care costs that she's had to pay out since she says she was hit by a drunk driver in 2009. She had her question addressed by the congressman, but she wasn't done.

"You moved to Washington DC with your family," Burden said.

The testy talk got some people frustrated to the point where they had to leave.

Bucshon had a lot thrown at him, but he says he was looking forward to this.

"It was a little bit of a rambunctious discussion but that what our country's great, in other countries you get drug away for doing that," Bucshon said.

Bucshon said this is the biggest turnout he's ever had at a town hall.

