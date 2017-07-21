Testy topics discussed at Bucshon town hall meeting

"Anytime you have one week, recess you need to be in Evansville holding one of these meetings," said one man to Congressman Larry Bucshon. Bucshon's first in-person town hall in Evansville since the election got a flurry of questions, leading to debates between the audience, and bucshon and the crowd. "You are telling us we cant believe in the federal government you are a part of the federal government," said one concerned man. "...More >>
Salvation army officials were able to quickly identify that man, because of surveillance cameras. The salvation army says the man is Joseph Haynes.More >>
After 147 years, a historic Henderson church is coming down, piece by piece. Now, there's a lot of treasures left inside that are going to be up for sale. "There's holes in the roof and the whole building has become dilapidated," says Drew Knight, Ole Bigwood, LLC, "and the structure is no longer sound." The church was built in 1870 and closed in 2010, when it was the Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church. "Every piece of it will come down and eradicated a...More >>
A Vanderburgh County jury found an 80-year-old Evansville man guilty of child molestation.More >>
A local construction company is expected be closing soon. PPMI Construction Company, originated in Indiana in 1986, is expected to shut down its business soon.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
