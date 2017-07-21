Otters drop series opener against Washington

The Evansville Otters dropped the series opener to the Washington Wild Things 7-6 Friday at Bosse Field in front of 1,487.

Washington scored the first in the top of the first inning with a Kane Sweeney solo home run. The Wild Things extended their lead to 4-0 in the second after a double and sacrifice fly.

The Otters cut the deficit in half in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run home run from Alejandro Segovia, his 11th of the season. Evansville made it a one-run Wild Things lead in the fourth with a Jeff Gardner solo home run. Gardner leads the league with 16 home runs.

In the fifth, Washington got the run back and pushed their lead to 5-3 but the Otters fought back again in the bottom half of the frame, tying the game with a two-run home run from Josh Allen.

An RBI single from Nick Walker that scored Brandon Soat gave Evansville a 6-5 lead in the sixth.

Washington struck for two runs to take a 7-6 lead, utilizing an RBI single from Hector Roa and another sac fly in the seventh.

The Otters brought the game-winning run to the plate in the ninth but Zach Strecker got Allen to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

Otters starting pitcher Max Duval took a no-decision, pitching six innings and allowing one earned run off seven hits. He struck out seven and walked two. Jason Broussard took the loss for Evansville, surrendering two earned runs off three hits in 1/3 of an inning.

Wild Things starter Trevor Foss earned the victory and improved to 8-3 with a six inning performance where he allowed five earned runs off eight hits.

Evansville is back at Bosse Field against Washington Saturday and resumption of a suspended game from June will begin at 5:35 p.m. followed by the scheduled game.

Saturday is also Boy Scout Night at Bosse Field as local scouts will be in attendance.

Courtesy: Otters Media Relations