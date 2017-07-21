Henderson Flash host Madisonville Miners in first round of Playoffs

After 147 years, a historic Henderson church is coming down, piece by piece. Now, there's a lot of treasures left inside that are going to be up for sale. "There's holes in the roof and the whole building has become dilapidated," says Drew Knight, Ole Bigwood, LLC, "and the structure is no longer sound." The church was built in 1870 and closed in 2010, when it was the Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church. "Every piece of it will come down and eradicated a...