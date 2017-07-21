Jury reaches guilty verdict in molestation case - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jury reaches guilty verdict in molestation case

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Robert Ludwig Sr (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail) Robert Ludwig Sr (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A Vanderburgh County jury found an 80-year-old Evansville man guilty of child molestation.

Robert Ludwig Sr. is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a victim under the age of 16 several times.

We're told that victim disclosed information about the incidents to a teacher in October of 2016. 

Ludwig was booked into jail Friday night. He's expected to be sentenced August 21.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly