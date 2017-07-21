Jury reaches guilty verdict in molestation case

A Vanderburgh County jury found an 80-year-old Evansville man guilty of child molestation.

Robert Ludwig Sr. is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a victim under the age of 16 several times.

We're told that victim disclosed information about the incidents to a teacher in October of 2016.

Ludwig was booked into jail Friday night. He's expected to be sentenced August 21.

