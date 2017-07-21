Historic Henderson church being deconstructed

Salvation army officials were able to quickly identify that man, because of surveillance cameras. The salvation army says the man is Joseph Haynes.More >>
After 147 years, a historic Henderson church is coming down, piece by piece. Now, there's a lot of treasures left inside that are going to be up for sale. "There's holes in the roof and the whole building has become dilapidated," says Drew Knight, Ole Bigwood, LLC, "and the structure is no longer sound." The church was built in 1870 and closed in 2010, when it was the Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church. "Every piece of it will come down and eradicated a...More >>
A Vanderburgh County jury found an 80-year-old Evansville man guilty of child molestation.More >>
A local construction company is expected be closing soon. PPMI Construction Company, originated in Indiana in 1986, is expected to shut down its business soon.More >>
"We looked over and we said we need to do something about this you know God just tugged at our heart," said Kent Taylor.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
The fire broke out at the Old Shuford Mill on Falls Avenue in Granite Falls, right across the street from the Granite Falls Police Department.More >>
