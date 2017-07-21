IU football coach makes stop in Tri-State to speak at Evansville Downtown QB Club

The Hoosiers are just over a month away from beginning their 2017 campaign under new Head Coach Tom Allen.

Allen was named head coach back in December after joining the staff in last January as the defensive coordinator. Allen was in the Tri-State on Thursday chatting with Evansville's Downtown Quarterback Club.

Allen spoke about his philosophy and how the transition has been for him and his players since he was named head coach.

The Hoosiers first game of the season will be August 31st in Bloomington as they host Ohio State.

