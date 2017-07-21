Report filed after man reportedly impersonates Salvation Army employee

A report has been filed against a man who allegedly claimed to be with the Salvation Army and asked for money on more than one occasion.

Salvation Army officials were able to quickly identify that man, because of surveillance cameras. The Salvation Army says the man is Joseph Haynes.

Haynes is accused of impersonating a Salvation Army employee.

Leaders with the non-profit say he went into two Evansville businesses recently. Once inside, he claimed he had car trouble and needed money.

One of the businesses was Gayla Cake on Main Street. The other is TLC Coins and Collectables, along Franklin Avenue.

One organization did reportedly give the man money because he was so convincing.

"Obviously, we're concerned that something like this would happen – and would really diminish what we do at the Salvation Army in helping people," Capt. Scott Strissel said. "So, keep an eye on the warning signs – if somebody is asking for money, Generally we don't do that. Usually we are providing information as to why, and when it comes to running out of gas – unfortunately that's just a line to receive funds and sympathy."

14 News has learned the man accused was part of Salvation Army recovery program in Gary, Indiana. Haynes was reportedly wearing their uniform.

Strissel says he hopes the man will turn himself in. If you see him, call police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.