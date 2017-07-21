MEGAN'S MINUTE: Otters outfielder Jeff Gardner

It's an all-star edition of Megan's Minute as Evansville Otters all-star outfielder Jeff Gardner takes sits on the hot-seat this week.

Watch as Gardner gives you insight into the Otter's locker room with questions like: who is the funniest player on the team, who has the best hair in the club house. And the all important question, Batman or Superman?

