PPMI Construction Company expected to close after EWSU employee notified

A local construction company is expected be closing soon.

PPMI Construction Company, which has been in Indiana since 1986, is expected to shut down its business soon. However, Indiana has not received a WARN notice from the company.

We were contacted by several former employees letting us know about the possibility of PPMI's closure. 14 News called PPMI office around 2:15 p.m., but it was closed.

Allen Mounts, of Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU), said he was notified on Friday. Mounts explained that there were no major projects with PPMI currently, but a variety of smaller jobs at waste water treatment plant that PPMI does.

We will continue to reach out to the company and update this story once more information becomes available.

