Organization works to renovate Maple Grove park area

"We looked over and we said we need to do something about this you know God just tugged at our heart," said Kent Taylor.

10th Street Elementary principal Kent Taylor says he's been visiting his students at Maple Grove Trailer Park for many years.

Now, he wants to give something special back.

"Gods given me more than I could ever repay and if I can in some small way give back or share that's what I wanna do," added Taylor.

Turns out, some other community members that mentored kids in Maple Grove had the same vision. After exchanging ideas, they formed the Christ centered organization, "Just Cause."

They want to plan, build, and maintain a healthy safe play area for the children.

The volunteers want to raise $25,000 to buy new playground equipment, restore the shelter house, install a small soccer field, and resurface the basketball court.

"I think its cool especially the new soccer field, myself I like to play soccer and it'll be better than having to walk all the way to the middle school and playing soccer," said resident Jonathan Miranda.

Work is already underway, with residence pitching in on the demo work.

"Just Cause" hopes to have the play area renovation finished around October. Once complete they plan on holding events there for community.

You can call Kent Taylor at (812) 639-9185 to donate or send a check to Kent Taylor, 1048 W. Division Rd. Jasper IN 47546.

