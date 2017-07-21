Big projects in Huntingburg approved

City officials in Huntingburg geared up for two stellar community projects over the last year.

Mayor Denny Spinner said there has been a lot of leg work involved in those two projects, which received all the approvals they needed from the state.

Spinner said the city is going to be opening bids up for the new Market Street Park project next week. Plus, he said their 4th Street project received approval from historic preservation.

In the next year, Mayor Spinner said they will switch the focus to human needs, such as quality health care, working to accommodate the growing Latino population, and treating opioid addiction.

