21 dogs to be returned to Evansville woman after pleading guilty to animal abuse

Three kittens found in Gibson County mailboxes are now dead.
A post about it on the Facebook page Gibson County News & Talk has been shared hundreds of times, but at last check, no one knew who left the kittens.
A local construction company is expected be closing soon. PPMI Construction Company, originated in Indiana in 1986, is expected to shut down its business soon.
City officials in Huntingburg geared up for two stellar community projects over the last year. Mayor Denny Spinner said there has been a lot of leg work involved in those two projects, which received all the approvals they needed from the state.
Princeton Mayor Brad Schmitt tells us a senior housing project is being proposed by Drever Capital Management.
Martha Crosley pleaded guilty on Friday to five counts of animal abuse. She was arrested back in February after animal control officers seized 68 dogs from a former church on Hillview Drive.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
Automation and offshoring threaten Americans jobs, and low-skill workers are especially vulnerable.
Our investigation found Calvin Braxton threatened a state trooper who arrested his daughter for a DWI in 2015 and had the executive director of the commission fix traffic tickets.
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.
