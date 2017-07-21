Little Free Library sits in front of Kirkwood Dr. home

Martha Crosley pleaded guilty on Friday to five counts of animal abuse. She was arrested back in February after animal control officers seized 68 dogs from a former church on Hillview Drive.More >>
Princeton Mayor Brad Schmitt tells us a senior housing project is being proposed by Drever Capital Management.More >>
Pam McGinn has a small house-shaped structure on a post, in front of her Kirkwood Drive home, that is filled with books.More >>
A man is in jail after a chase in Muhlenberg County.More >>
The Southwestern Indiana Master Gardeners are trying to take care of a growing problem: produce thefts.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
Two Bossier City brothers are behind bars accused of cheating at a Shreveport casino and police are looking for the dealer they believe was in on the scheme.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
An unexploded World War II-era ordnance was discovered Tuesday at the Southern end of Hatteras Island, Virginia-Pilot reports.More >>
