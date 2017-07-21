Little Free Library sits in front of Kirkwood Dr. home

An Evansville woman has set up a "lending library" in her front yard.

Pam McGinn has a small house-shaped structure on a post, in front of her Kirkwood Drive home, that is filled with books.

She said there are a lot of people who have stopped by so far and have taken or dropped off books.

"I used to be a teacher so I know that it helps children and adults broaden their world," she said. "It's a great way to learn and share the fun of reading."

Her library is part of a non-profit organization called Little Free Library. It has been up for about a month.

