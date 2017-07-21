Waterworks Rd. closing Tuesday for soil and water sampling - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Waterworks Rd. closing Tuesday for soil and water sampling

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert to pass along to drivers who travel on Waterworks Road.  

City officials say the roadway will be closed from LST Drive to Highway 41 for about two weeks, starting Tuesday.  

A contractor will be performing soil and water sampling related to an Evansville Water and Sewer Utility project.  

The road should reopen after Sunday, August 6.

