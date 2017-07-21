Kittens found in Owensville mailboxes have died

Rescue crews in Hancock County are searching the Ohio River for a missing person.More >>
Rescue crews in Hancock County are searching the Ohio River for a missing person.More >>
The kittens found in mailboxes by a rural mail carrier have died. Kate O'Rourke will have more on this story tonight on 14 News.More >>
The kittens found in mailboxes by a rural mail carrier have died. Kate O'Rourke will have more on this story tonight on 14 News.More >>
The Evansville Parks and Recreation Office closed early Friday.More >>
The Evansville Parks and Recreation Office closed early Friday.More >>
The Better Business Bureau said they've received several calls this summer in regards to garage sale scams.More >>
The Better Business Bureau said they've received several calls this summer in regards to garage sale scams.More >>
A federal judge has issued an order to keep protesters away from a "buffer zone" outside Kentucky's only abortion clinic, which is targeted by a national anti-abortion group.More >>
A federal judge has issued an order to keep protesters away from a "buffer zone" outside Kentucky's only abortion clinic, which is targeted by a national anti-abortion group.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
A U.S. District Court judge awarded $222,695 in attorneys’ fees and $2,008 in costs to the plaintiffs in the case against the Rowan County clerk who denied them marriage licenses.More >>
A U.S. District Court judge awarded $222,695 in attorneys’ fees and $2,008 in costs to the plaintiffs in the case against the Rowan County clerk who denied them marriage licenses.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.More >>