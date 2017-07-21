Kittens found in Owensville mailboxes have died

A postal worker in rural Owensville discovered kittens in different mailboxes along her route.

A post about it on the Facebook page Gibson County News & Talk has been shared hundreds of times.

The two kittens found Wednesday were taken to animal services, but have died.

The postal worker found another kitten inside a mailbox Thursday, but it had already died.

Kate O'Rourke spoke with a homeowner where one of the kittens was found.

She's working on the story for 14 News at 4 and 6.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.