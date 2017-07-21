$20 million plan would convert old Princeton Middle School to senior housing

We have a 14 News Update on plans for the old Princeton Middle School.

We first told you it was for sale in June.

Princeton Mayor Brad Schmitt tells us a senior housing project is being proposed by Drever Capital Management.

He says the project will cost $20 million.

Mayor Schmitt says there will be underground parking for residents, a daycare facility for seniors that focuses on keeping their minds stimulated, an in ground pool with an open courtyard, and a cafe area.

He says there will be a total of 182 units.

Mayor Schmitt says the facility could possibly outsource assisted living, and there are future plans for a potential memory care facility on the adjacent property.

He says the negotiations with the contractor include an indoor hitting and fielding facility at Gil Hodges Field, as well as an expansion of the city's trail system.

It would go from Main Street to Ford Street, down Brumfield Avenue, with a connector up Seminary to the complex.

The mayor says the school corporation and the city have meetings scheduled next week to discuss the proposal.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.