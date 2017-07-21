CK Newsome Community Center A/C issue has offices closing early

An issue with the CK Newsome Community Center's air conditioning system has offices inside closings early Friday.

According to city officials, the Parks and Recreation office closed at 11 a.m. due to the problem.

We're told the Vectren office inside the CK Newsome Community Center will stay open until 3 p.m. so people can still come and make payments.

Both offices will reopen at their normal times on Monday.

