BBB warns people about garage sale scams

Summer is a popular time for garage sales.

People use the warm weather as an excuse to get rid of their extra stuff and make some money on the side, but there are risks involved for people on both sides of the sale.

The Better Business Bureau has already received reports this summer of garage sale scams in the Tri-state.

You might think people hosting the sales would be the victims of those scams, but you could get scammed if you're buying things as well.

Here are some tips from the BBB that could help you out.

For those who are buying items- avoid things like helmets, cribs, and child care seats. It's hard to tell if those are damaged and when it comes to you or your child's safety, it's not worth it.

Also, if you're buying something electric- try it out first.

If you're buying something expensive, ask for a receipt and write down any agreement so you have written proof if you run into a problem.

If you're hosting a garage sale. you too are at risk of being scammed.

The BBB advises to not accept checks and recommend just using cash.

The BBB does warn people about accepting $20 bills because they are popular for counterfeits.

That's why it might be a good idea to invest in a counterfeit money detection pen.

Overall, the BBB said it's important to make sure you are 100-percent safe.

"You are allowing a bunch of strangers to be on your property so make sure you lock your doors, lock your cars," said Oana Schneider with the BBB. "Sometimes these garage sales get pretty hectic and there's people everywhere and you don't have enough attention for everybody, so make sure all of your belongings are locked away where nobody can reach them."

Now whether you're going to a garage sale or hosting one, the BBB said it's good to have a buddy with you.

Overall, just take your time and don't feel pressured to buy an item or sell it if something doesn't feel right.

