Precautionary boil advisory lifted for Princeton residents

The boil advisory for Princeton residents has been lifted.

As a precaution, the city issued the boil advisory because maintenance was being conducted on the water tower.

Residents living south of West Mulberry, East of Second Avenue, West of South Main and North of West Maryland were affected.

