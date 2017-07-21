Precautionary boil advisory issued in Princeton for water tower maintenance

A boil advisory has been issued for people living in Princeton.

The city will be doing regular maintenance on the water tower, and that could mean low water pressure or water loss for people in the southwest part of town.

The city is sending the advisory as a precaution.

People living south of West Mulberry, East of Second Avenue, West of South Main and North of West Maryland will be affected.

We'll let you know when that advisory is lifted.

