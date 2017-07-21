Name of woman who disappeared while swimming in Ohio River released

The name of the missing woman rescue crews are searching for in Hancock County has been released.

Kentucky State Police says 32-year-old Lindsey N. Early, of Cannelton, IN, disappeared while swimming in the Ohio River early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Meadowlane Drive in Lewisport.

HANCOCK: Crews currently searching the Ohio River for Lindsey N Early, 32 of Cannelton IN. 5'05 Brown, Brown

Last seen swimming Ohio River pic.twitter.com/bD26uhXdio — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) July 21, 2017

KSP: woman who disappeared is from Indiana. Still no sign of her. We're waiting on more info about her and the man who was with her. pic.twitter.com/cs4QthtCqf — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) July 21, 2017

Lauren Artino is at the scene and we'll keep you updated.

