KSP: Woman who disappeared while swimming in Ohio River found alive

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Lindsey N. Early, 32. (Kentucky State Police)
HANCOCK CO., KY (WFIE) -

The woman who disappeared while swimming in the Ohio River has been found alive.

Kentucky State Police says 32-year-old Lindsey N. Early, of Cannelton, IN, disappeared while swimming with a man in the Ohio River early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Anderson Island in the Lewisport area.

We're told Early was found alive late Friday morning, around 11:30, near the Troy, IN boat ramp. Medical crews have been called to the Lewisport ramp to check her vitals.

