KSP: Woman who disappeared while swimming in Ohio River found alive

The woman who disappeared while swimming in the Ohio River has been found alive.

Per search crews, Early has been located alive near the Troy IN boat ramp. EMS has been paged to the Lewisport ramp to check her vitals. — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) July 21, 2017

Kentucky State Police says 32-year-old Lindsey N. Early, of Cannelton, IN, disappeared while swimming with a man in the Ohio River early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Anderson Island in the Lewisport area.

KSP Detectives will be there to confirm.

Emergency crews is bring her over to the Lewisport ramp now. https://t.co/6ues0qhZkD — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) July 21, 2017

We're told Early was found alive late Friday morning, around 11:30, near the Troy, IN boat ramp. Medical crews have been called to the Lewisport ramp to check her vitals.

Hancock Co. Ambulance and VFD just arrived. pic.twitter.com/Ai7ktWTt29 — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) July 21, 2017

