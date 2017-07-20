NASA gives warning for unsafe eclipse glasses

We have a warning from NASA about some unscrupulous companies selling unsafe eclipse glasses.

Staring at the sun with the wrong pair of glasses can cause permanent eye damage or blindness.

NASA says you should only use glasses with ISO 12312-2 printed on them.

That means it's been manufactured by one of four U.S. companies NASA recognizes as legitimate.

By the way, the eclipse glasses 14 News has been handing are certified and have the correct ISO designation.

