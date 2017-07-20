South west part of Princeton under boil advisory - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

South west part of Princeton under boil advisory

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

Part of Princeton is under a precautionary boil advisory.

Officials with Princeton Utilities say the south west part of town may experience low to no water pressure.

The areas are south of W. Mulberry, east of S. Second Ave., west of S. Main, and north of W. Maryland.

If you have any questions, call (812) 385-3343.

