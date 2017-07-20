South west part of Princeton under boil advisory

We have a warning from NASA about some unscrupulous companies selling unsafe eclipse glasses.More >>
We have a warning from NASA about some unscrupulous companies selling unsafe eclipse glasses.More >>
Part of Princeton is under a precautionary boil advisory.More >>
Part of Princeton is under a precautionary boil advisory.More >>
We're preparing for the total solar eclipse that will sweep across the country on August 21.More >>
We're preparing for the total solar eclipse that will sweep across the country on August 21.More >>
They asked the county for around $300,000 which would fund around 10 percent of this expansion project. It's unclear on how the county would space out pay how they pay it.More >>
They asked the county for around $300,000 which would fund around 10 percent of this expansion project. It's unclear on how the county would space out pay how they pay it.More >>
Patrons and vendors at the Daviess County Fair are finding ways to stay cool during this week's heat.More >>
Patrons and vendors at the Daviess County Fair are finding ways to stay cool during this week's heat.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."More >>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."More >>