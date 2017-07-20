Daviess Co. auto manufacturing plant may be one step closer to expanding

The Daviess County Economic Development Corporation is asking the fiscal court to give financial assistance to Metalsa plant in Owensboro.

They asked the county for around $300,000 which would fund around 10 percent of this expansion project. It's unclear on how the county would space out pay how they pay it.

The court has not voted on this yet, but Judge Executive Al Mattingly asked if anyone had any objections, and no one said a word.

Officials say the biggest draw would be around 100 jobs.

They're asking for this to beat out other cities in the state vying for a Metalsa plant.

If the company chooses Daviess County, all they'd have to do is expand their current plant instead of building a new one in another city, and this could be timely for the county since several businesses have closed in the past few weeks.

Economic Development officials say before the fiscal court can move forward, the county attorney will need to draft a contract.

We'll keep you updated both on air and online.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.