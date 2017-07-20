14 Sports speaks to Tom Allen about keeping talent in the state - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

14 Sports speaks to Tom Allen about keeping talent in the state

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Tom Allen was on the Campus of the University of Evansville as a guest speaker for the Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club summer Picnic. 

We had the chance to chat with Allen who was named the new IU Head Football coach in December about the importance of having a presence in all of the communities in Indiana and their goal of keeping the talent in the state. 

