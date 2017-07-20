Daviess Co. Fair vendors find ways to stay cool

Patrons and vendors at the Daviess County Fair are finding ways to stay cool during this week's heat.

Some vendors tell us they're giving out water to kids that look a little parched.

Organizers say that coolers aren't allowed in, so vendors may get some more business when it comes to selling refreshments.

As for patrons, they tell us they won't be able to accept the heat; they'll only be able to tolerate it.

The fair runs through Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

?