IN master gardeners trying to squash growing fruit problem

The Southwestern Indiana Master Gardeners are trying to take care of a growing problem: produce thefts.

Gardener Kay Haller said on Saturday, someone pulled up to the community display garden near Stockwell and the Lloyd and loaded up on squash.

She said a volunteer warned the pair the squash was meant to feed the hungry and they couldn't take it.

We're told they took it anyway, and then backed out to avoid showing a license plate.

The volunteer was able to snap one picture.

This isn't the only time it's happened.

About two months ago, the Master Gardeners installed hidden cameras and told us since then, they have caught several late-night thefts on camera including some drivers in luxury cars.

Haller said they're getting ready to turn those images over to police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.