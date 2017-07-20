Natural gas related explosions pack a big punch

Natural gas. It's an old fuel that has been in use for decades.

It is highly flammable and must be respected or the results can be deadly.

There have been three regional explosions in less than a month.

“Don't make any phone calls, don't turn lights off and on, don't use a flash light – just get out of the house,” Owner of Bud’s Plumbing Services, Mark Corn said.

Officials haven't ruled out the possibility of natural gas causing a house explosion in late June on Hercules Avenue. Two people were killed and three others injured that day. Two dogs were also killed.

“I mean, you have to have a shut off at each appliance, Vectren or the utility company has a shut off at the meter,” Corn added.

The day following the Hercules Avenue explosion, in Murray, Kentucky, two people were hurt when part of a dorm exploded. Officials there say it was a gas leak that caused it.

“A lot of times, it'll be when you leave the house and you come back in that you'll pick up that scent,” Corn explained.

Just Wednesday, in Carmi, Illinois, two more people were taken to the hospital when a mobile home was rocked by an explosion. The man in the home told police he smelled gas earlier in the day and called the utility company to come out and check it. Those actions are highly recommended by professionals.

“They don't want to disconnect an appliance or anything like that if they're not really for sure what they're doing,” Corn stated.

