Warrick Co. Blight Elimination Program in its final stages

"You know you tear down one blighted house, and you make probably 10 other houses values go up in some areas," Warrick County Commissioner Marlin Weisheit said.

As part of the Blight Elimination Program in Warrick County, 38 homes have been torn down. Several more are targeted for demolition.

County Commissioners say this is a three year, $1.3 million project. Most of the homes are in the City of Boonville.

We're told on the final bid, around 12 more homes will be torn down.

When this project is finished, more than 60 homes will have been demolished with the hope of bringing new life to the area.

The project is supposed to be complete by the end of this year.

