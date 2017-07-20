Possible changes to METS bus routes - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Possible changes to METS bus routes

EVANSVILLE, IN

METS bus routes in Evansville could soon be changing.

Plans were discussed during a board of public works meeting on Thursday.

The board said one possible change is to make the east connection stop a regularly scheduled stop.  

Anyone wanting to learn more about the possible route changes should attend an informational meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Willard Library.  

