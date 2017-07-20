Henderson Co. kids attend brain injury camp

Connecting Henderson County law enforcement with kids. That's the mission at this week's special camp for children with brain Injuries.

About a dozen kids are taking part in the camp in Robards.

We caught up with them Thursday on the high-ropes course. Part of the exercise was kids learning to trust a police officer.

One of the officers tells us it's a great partnership they're building between the groups.

Camp organizers say they are hoping to expand next year to include up to 20 kids.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.