Evansville Rescue Mission sees people come in to cool off

With a heat advisory in effect through the weekend, places like the Evansville Rescue Mission are seeing more people come in to cool off.

Every morning, officials at the Evansville Rescue Mission check weather conditions for the day. When temperatures climb into the 90s and people need a place to go, the shelter is open.

"I would say this is about as high as we have seen in terms of the number of men staying at the rescue mission," said Chris-Michael Morrison, the VP of development. "170 strong, and so again, that really touches on our resources and we try to be as efficient as possible."

Because of the number of people staying at the shelter, officials say they are in desperate need of everyday items.

If you would like to donate or find out more about how you can help

