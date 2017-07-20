Dispatch: Evansville Police responding to shots fired

Evansville Police are responding to two shots fired calls.

Dispatch confirms the first is at the 2300 block of Sunburst Boulevard at the Woodlawn Park Apartments.

The second is in the 2100 block of Blackford Avenue. The calls came in around 3:30 p.m.

Our crews are on the scene.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

