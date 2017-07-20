Otters hosting youth baseball camps

The Evansville Otters are hosting two three-hour youth baseball camps July 29 and Aug. 19 at Bosse Field.

Both camps will start at 9 a.m. and will end at noon. Campers will receive a lunch after the camp and a general admission ticket to the home game that night. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bat, glove and running shoes.

Cost for the camp is $10 and it will include lessons on mechanics in hitting, fielding and throwing from the Otters coaching staff and players.

Parents can sign their children up for either camp by filling out the form and bringing the paperwork along with $10 to Bosse Field. Walk-up registration for the camp will be available on both dates.

The camp is open to all ages.

The Otters return home to Bosse Field on Friday against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m for Indianapolis Colts Night and fans are encouraged to stay afterwards for a spectacular postgame fireworks show.

Courtesy: Evv. Otters Media Relations