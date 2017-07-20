I-69 bridge project moves forward, teams narrows down options

We have new information on the I-69 Bridge project. The team has narrowed it down from five options to three on where to build a new bridge linking Evansville and Henderson.

It is a very involved federal process where you have to dot every "i", cross every "t". Managers are calling this shorter list a milestone in the process.

Take a look at the three options:

West Corridor 1

West Corridor 2

Central Corridor 1

Both West Corridors would replace the twin bridges, which officials say would be the lowest long-term maintenance costs for both states.

We're told these options have the least impact on environmental resources, but both would impact many residences and businesses in Henderson.

Officials also say the West Corridors would keep traffic on the 41 strip and support its development.

That option is estimated to cost just over $1 billion.

Officials said Central Corridor 1 would stretch from Veterans Memorial Parkway east of Ellis and Audubon State Park and require the least amount of new roadway. It has the most impact on the environmental habitat but would impact the least amount of homes and no businesses.

That option is estimated to cost up to $860 million. However, this option doesn't support a long-term solution for the Twin Bridges.

"These are not decisions that are made quickly, and they're not decisions that are made lightly," said Mindy Peterson, the I-69 bridge project public information officer. "You gather a lot of information, and this is where we do, as I call, the deeper dive as you move forward with these three corridors."

Project managers want your feedback.

You can check out the screening process summary here.

More open houses are scheduled in both Evansville and Henderson in two weeks.

