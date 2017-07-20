Alorica opens new building for tour and interviews

More jobs will soon be in the Tri-State. The new Alorica building in Owensboro is now open for business.

The company hosted a grand opening celebration today at the facility. Tours were given and the company says they hired some on the spot. The modern building is already home to 200 employees with more to come soon.

The work spaces are open concept for employees to work and collaborate. Floor to ceiling glass windows highlight views of both downtown and the river. All coming together to fit the company's vision.

Alorica Spokesperson Ken Muche said, "Oh, it's incredible. Your eyes just light up. It's modern. It has that open, industrial feel, so it feels like you're at a tech company. We actually use a lot of tech at Alorica to help our employees do their job. So we kind of feel like we're a tech company already. But that's the instant impression. It's this open collaborative environment."

Muche says the top floor will be a fun space for employees to play games and hang out. He says it will be the only developed rooftop in the downtown area.

Muche says they will reach their goal of 500 employees by the end of the year. Muche says they are looking for people who are service-oriented and out going. They're not wasting any time seeking employees. The company held "meet and greet" style interviews today. Alorica calls it a "meet and greet" because it wants potential employees to see if the company is the right fit for them. The "meet and greet" continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said these jobs are raising the wage base in Owensboro.

"It's wonderful. The fact that, I think, they talked about 500 jobs by the end of this year is great. We look forward to the 800 jobs. Actually, we look forward to the world class company that they are hiring thousands of folks," said Mattingly.

Muche stresses that these jobs have long-term career opportunities.

"Alorica is the largest provider of customer service to the U.S. market. It's the largest economy in the world, and we have the top 2 U.S. brands as our clients in 6 of the 9 industries we serve. So, when you come to work for Alorica, you're working for an industry leader whose clients are industry leaders. And because we are a leader with that kind of clientele, we have great promotional opportunities," said Muche.

