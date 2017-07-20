Traffic Alert: Car flipped over on Waterworks Rd.

Sheriff's deputies told us they were called to a home in the 1300 block of Harts Gravel Road in Jefferson Township around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. They said a woman told them there was a man who died at a home.More >>
There's a traffic alert for a very busy street in Evansville.More >>
14 News is on the scene of a crash. A car flipped over on Waterworks Road.More >>
One man was taken to a hospital in Evansville after his car rolled over.More >>
The Daniel Pitino Shelter and St. Benedict Shelter are extending their hours to help homeless people stay safe in this dangerous heat.More >>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.More >>
