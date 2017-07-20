Traffic Alert: Car flipped over on Waterworks Rd. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Traffic Alert: Car flipped over on Waterworks Rd.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

14 News is on the scene of a crash. A car flipped over on Waterworks Road. 

According to our crew there, one lane is moving.

Vanderburgh deputies are working the scene.

There is no word on any injuries.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

