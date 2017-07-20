Man taken to hospital after rollover crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man taken to hospital after rollover crash

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

One man was taken to a hospital in Evansville after his car rolled over.

It happened after 1 p.m. 

Police said the man was traveling eastbound on Mill Road near North Evans Avenue when his car ran off the side of the road. 

He rolled his car, then struck a tree. 

Traffic was shut down until the car was removed. 

Police said they were taking him to get checked out as a precaution. 

No one else was in the car.

