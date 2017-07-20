Man taken to hospital after rollover crash

One man was taken to a hospital in Evansville after his car rolled over.

It happened after 1 p.m.

Police said the man was traveling eastbound on Mill Road near North Evans Avenue when his car ran off the side of the road.

He rolled his car, then struck a tree.

Traffic was shut down until the car was removed.

Police said they were taking him to get checked out as a precaution.

No one else was in the car.

