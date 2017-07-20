Otters edged out by ThunderBolts in series finale

The Evansville Otters put the tying run on second in the ninth inning, but fell short to the Windy City ThunderBolts in a 3-2 loss.

Evansville (32-24) scored their only two runs in the first inning.

An RBI single from John Schultz scored Ryan Long who started off the game with a bunt single.

Long extended his on-base streak to 11 games since joining the team.

Alejandro Segovia then hit a sacrifice fly to score Dane Phillips making it an early 2-0 Evansville lead.

Windy City (32-24) would not yield another run the rest of the game.

In the second inning, a Kyle Wood solo home run put Windy City on the board to make it 2-1.

In the fifth inning, a Riley Krane RBI double scored Keenyn Walker to tie the ballgame.

In the seventh inning, Windy City took the lead on an RBI double from Coco Johnson to bring home Ransom LaLonde to make it 3-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, Brandon Soat pinch hit for Nick Walker with two out and doubled to keep the game alive. However, the a Lance Montano groundout would end the threat.

Jake McCoy took the loss for Evansville after giving up the go ahead run in the seventh.

McCoy came in for starter Feli Baez who left the game after being tended to by the trainer.

Jake Fischer recorded the win for Windy City, and Brian Loconsole was awarded his 21st save of the season.

The Otters will return home to Bosse Field on Friday against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m for Indianapolis Colts Night and postgame fireworks.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters