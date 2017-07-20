USI Women’s Basketball nets high marks in classroom

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball earned high marks in the classroom during the 2016-17 campaign as they finished the year ranked No. 12 in the nation in team grade point average according to the Women's Basketball Coaches' Association Academic Top 25 that was released this week.



"We are excited to top off a really good year on the court with a 3.64 GPA and 12 Academic All-Conference players," Stein continued. "These young ladies had this as a goal at the beginning of the year and for them to reach that goal, it truly is a special accomplishment." The No. 12 ranking, which was second amongst Great Lakes Valley Conference programs, is the highest finish for the Screaming Eagles in program history.Led by reigning GLVC Coach of the Year Rick Stein , the Eagles finished the year with a 3.64 team GPA. USI, which was one of seven USI programs to be recognized as an Academic All-GLVC team, completed the year with 12 Academic All-Conference performers.On the court, USI finished the season with a 24-5 overall record and a 16-2 mark in GLVC play. The Eagles won the GLVC East Division by three games."I am so proud of this group of young women," Stein said. "Their accomplishments in the classroom and on the court show the kind of student-athletes they strive to be every day."We are excited to top off a really good year on the court with a 3.64 GPA and 12 Academic All-Conference players," Stein continued. "These young ladies had this as a goal at the beginning of the year and for them to reach that goal, it truly is a special accomplishment."