Daviess Co. shelters offer daytime cooling hours

The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency has issued 'daytime cooling hours' for several homeless shelters in Owensboro.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter and St. Benedict Shelter are extending their hours to help homeless people stay safe in this dangerous heat.

At the Daniel Pitino Shelter, the soup kitchen usually closes after lunch, if you're not a resident. Now, the soup kitchen hours are pushed until 6:00 p.m. to help people avoid the hottest times of the day.

The Daviess County EMA director said he decides on these daytime cooling shelters based off of public need.

Recently, he said the local hospital contacted him, letting him know their concern about some patients being discharged who may not have a place to stay cool.

That's one of the reasons why he called for these daytime cooling shelters.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter usually only allows women, families, and children, but in extreme weather conditions, staff members say they just want to help anyone.

"This is what we're supposed to do," said Daniel Pitino employee, Lou Bolen. "Not only help our residents but help anyone that comes to our door that is in need. That is what the Daniel Pitino Shelter is based on."

Cold water and snacks will be available at the Daniel Pitino Shelter.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter will remain open until 6:00 p.m. to the public until Sunday.

St. Benedict's Shelter will also stay open until 6:00 p.m. until Saturday.

