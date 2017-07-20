Part of First Ave. closed for rail work

Authorities say they are responding to a report of a battery that possibly left a man deceased at a home.More >>
Authorities say they are responding to a report of a battery that possibly left a man deceased at a home.More >>
Officers were called to the 15th Street entrance to the Riverwalk Wednesday night.More >>
Officers were called to the 15th Street entrance to the Riverwalk Wednesday night.More >>
There's a traffic alert for a very busy street in Evansville.More >>
There's a traffic alert for a very busy street in Evansville.More >>
A woman is in the Muhlenberg County Jail after deputies say she crashed her truck into a local business.More >>
A woman is in the Muhlenberg County Jail after deputies say she crashed her truck into a local business.More >>
We have a traffic alert on the south side of Evansville.More >>
We have a traffic alert on the south side of Evansville.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."More >>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Six teenage members of the Burundi robotics team have been reported missing after traveling to Washington for an international competition.More >>
Six teenage members of the Burundi robotics team have been reported missing after traveling to Washington for an international competition.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>