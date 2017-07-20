Part of First Ave. closed for rail work

There's a traffic alert for a very busy street in Evansville.

Thursday morning CSX will be closing First Avenue at Morgan Avenue in both directions for rail replacement work at the crossing. We've had reports of cars having to turn around at the intersection.

Traffic Alert! ??First Ave at Morgan is closed to traffic in both directions. CSX crews are working on rail replacements here.. pic.twitter.com/1dGsDsop36 — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) July 20, 2017

Drivers should detour on Columbia to Fulton to Diamond Avenue.

The closure is expected to last until Saturday.

