Deputies: Woman crashes truck into business, causes 'substantial damage'

A woman is in the Muhlenberg County Jail after deputies say she crashed her truck into a local business.

Deputies say it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Beechmont at the Sorry Mom Tattoo parlor.

A deputy says he found a vehicle wrecked into the side of the building. He says it caused "substantial damage" and the driver, identified as 39-year-old Jenny Schroader of Beech Creek, was still in the pickup truck.

Deputies say Schroader wasn't hurt, but she was under the influence of some type of substance at the time of the crash.

She is facing an operating a vehicle under the influence charge and criminal mischief.

