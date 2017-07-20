Jasper police looking for suspect in reported assault on Riverwalk

Jasper police are asking for your help finding the person responsible for a reported assault on the Riverwalk.

Officers were called to the 15th Street entrance to the Riverwalk Wednesday night.

A man told them he was assaulted in the woods just south of there by two men. The man says it happened around 9:30 eastern time, and he wasn't hurt too badly.

He described the two men as being about 6 feet tall and in their early twenties. One of them had black hair in a buzz cut and a tattoo on his left arm. The other had black hair.

Police are asking anyone who saw this happen contact to them either directly at (812) 482-2255 or through their anonymous tip line (812) 481-COPS.

