Sinkhole opens up on south side of Evansville

Sinkhole opens up on south side of Evansville

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert on the south side of Evansville.

A huge sinkhole opened up on Sweetser Avenue in front of the Glenwood Leadership Academy.

There is no word yet on what caused it.

The city put barricades and flashing lights around the crater, but if you're traveling in the area slow down and take it easy.

