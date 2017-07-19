Woman who collected reward money for finding Aleah Beckerle arrested

We have a traffic alert on the south side of Evansville.More >>
The woman who collected thousands of dollars in reward money for finding Aleah Beckerle is in the Vanderburgh County jail.More >>
Authorities say they are responding to a report of a battery that possibly left a man deceased at a home.More >>
Evansville Regional Airport is offering a temporary sign up center for TSA Precheck.More >>
A bond issue to purchase Quail Crossing Golf Club west of town passed first reading at a special meeting of city council.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
