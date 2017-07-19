Woman who collected reward money for finding Aleah Beckerle arrested

The woman who collected thousands of dollars in reward money for finding Aleah Beckerle is in the Vanderburgh County jail.

Cathy Murray was arrested and booked into the jail on drug charges including meth possession.

She is being held without bond.

Murray discovered Beckerle's body in an abandoned house in March.

She collected a $7,500 reward in April.

She later collected an additional $2,000 reward from a donation account at a local bank.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.