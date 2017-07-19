EVV offers temporary sign up center for TSA Precheck

Help is on the way for travelers who want to get through security faster.

Evansville Regional Airport is offering a temporary sign up center for TSA Precheck.

The TSA Precheck program lets you keep your shoes and light jackets on through security.

You can also leave your computer and liquids in your carry-on bag.

It costs $85 to apply and is good for five years.

The temporary enrollment center will be open August 7-11 at the airport.

