Warrick Co. golfers could have municipal course

Boonville golfers could soon have a municipal course to enjoy.

A bond issue to purchase Quail Crossing Golf Club west of town passed first reading at a special meeting of city council.

Councilman David Talley told 14 News the clubhouse alone is worth $750,000, and they have a contract to buy the entire property for $600,000.

Boonville also plans to annex the course as well as a subdivision on the north side.

Talley said it's all an effort to square up city boundaries and increase the tax base.

The bond issue now goes before the parks board before a final vote at city council's next regular meeting on August 3.

