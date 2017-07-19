CVB officials trying to make improvements to soccer complex in Vanderburgh Co.

Officials with the Convention of Visitors Bureau are trying to make improvements to Goebel Soccer Complex in Vanderburgh County, and they met with parks board officials to talk about it.

CVB officials say the matter will be brought to city council next month, but they wanted to make the parks board aware of some of the improvements they're considering like updating fields in the area and building a championship field at the complex.

We're told this is a capital improvement project, and the money for this project would come from hotel tax dollars through the Commissioner's Bureau.

The county council meeting is in early August.

Officials said if approved, they hope to begin improving the complex right away.

